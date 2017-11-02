Donald Trump: New York City Terror Suspect ‘Point of Contact’ for 23 Additional Immigrants

President Donald Trump warned that “chain migration” continued to be a problem, pointing out that the suspected New York City terrorist was the “primary point of contact” for 23 additional people trying to enter the United States.

“That’s not acceptable,” Trump said.

A source speaking to ABC News confirmed Trump’s citation but said it was unclear if those people were immediate family members, distant family members, or friends.

The suspected terrorist, Sayfullo Saipov, came to the United States in 2010 via the Diversity Visa Program and lived in Paterson, New Jersey, with his wife and three children.

He is originally from Uzbekistan and was reportedly radicalized online while living in the United States.

Trump vowed to respond to the attack with toughness, urging law enforcement officials to continue fighting terrorism.

“Terrorists are constantly seeking to strike our nation, and it will require the unflinching devotion to our law enforcement, homeland security, and intelligence professionals to keep America safe,” he said.