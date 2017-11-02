Virginia Democrat Campaigning for Northam: Republicans Are ‘Evil’

Virginia State Sen. Barbara Favola said that Republicans, “Are evil, we’re the good guys” at a rally for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam.

At the rally in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday Favola said, “My colleagues didn’t really tell you how dangerous it will be if the other side wins. They’re evil, we’re the good guys.”

The Democrats in the crowd reacted with thunderous applause.

“They’re evil, we’re the good guys” state Sen @BarbaraFavola on Virginia Republicans to a packed hall of Arlington Democrats #VirginiaWay pic.twitter.com/8DuUE5T81j — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) November 1, 2017

Reporters asked Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam about the most recent controversy and whether Northam supports this divisive rhetoric. Northam said, “I believe in bringing people from both sides of the aisle to the table, doing things the Virginia way.”

Northam did not denounce his fellow Democrats’ statement that Republican “are evil.”

A Washington Post reporter asked Northam, “So they’re not evil?”

Northam responded, “I stand by my statement.”

The most recent controversy comes off the heels of a Latino Victory Fund ad that featured an Ed Gillespie supporter attempting to chase down minority children. The Gillespie campaign called the campaign ad “sickening.” The Washington Post chided the ad as “vile” and slammed the Northam campaign for not disavowing the Latino Victory Fund ad. The Latino Victory Fund pulled the ad in the wake of a New York City terrorist attack, in which the suspect run over several people while shouting, “Allahu Akbar.”

The Northam campaign has yet to denounce the Latino Victory Fund ad. The Northam originally praised the ad, saying, “Independent groups are denouncing Ed Gillespie because he has run the most divisive, fear-mongering campaign in modern history. It is not shocking that communities of color are scared of what his Trump-like policy positions mean for them.”

After the Latino Victory Fund pulled the ad, Yheskel said in a statement to Breitbart News, “Latino Victory Fund has taken the ad down and we believe it’s appropriate and the right thing to do.”

A new report from the Washington Post revealed that the Latino Victory Fund spawned their “vile” ad to spur minority support for Ralph Northam due to worries about Northam’s support among minorities.

Breitbart News reported that the race between Gillespie and Northam remains tight. The election is on Tuesday, November 7.