Politico: Bannon Pledges Not to Go to War vs. House Republicans

Top House GOP campaign strategists met with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on Friday morning — an indication party leaders are attempting to avert the divisive primaries that Bannon is organizing against Senate Republicans.

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) and John Rogers, the organization’s executive director, went to the Capitol Hill townhouse that serves as a base of operations for Bannon and his Breitbart News website. Bannon pledged to Stivers and Rogers that his focus is not on toppling establishment-oriented House incumbents in the 2018 midterm elections, according to two people familiar with the meeting, but rather on waging an all-out war against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Bannon has launched a national effort to target Senate GOP incumbents and other McConnell-aligned Republican candidates.