Politico: Bannon Pledges Not to Go to War vs. House Republicans

Steve Bannon
The Associated Press

by Breitbart News3 Nov 20170

Alex Isenstadt and Elena Schneider writing at Politico report that Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon and House Republicans met on Friday to develop a plan to work together:

Top House GOP campaign strategists met with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on Friday morning — an indication party leaders are attempting to avert the divisive primaries that Bannon is organizing against Senate Republicans.

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) and John Rogers, the organization’s executive director, went to the Capitol Hill townhouse that serves as a base of operations for Bannon and his Breitbart News website. Bannon pledged to Stivers and Rogers that his focus is not on toppling establishment-oriented House incumbents in the 2018 midterm elections, according to two people familiar with the meeting, but rather on waging an all-out war against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Bannon has launched a national effort to target Senate GOP incumbents and other McConnell-aligned Republican candidates.

Read the rest of the story at Politico.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.