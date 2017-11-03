Chris Cox: NRA Members Do Not Accept Blame for Actions of Vegas ‘Madman’

While Democrats and their surrogates use the October 1 Vegas attack as an opportunity to point fingers at the NRA and its membership, the NRA-ILA’s Chris Cox is making clear that NRA members will not take blame for the actions of the Las Vegas “madman.”

On October 2—the day after the Vegas attack—Breitbart News reported that Hillary Clinton blamed the Vegas attack on the NRA. She tweeted:

advertisement

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

On October 4 Democrat surrogate Keith Olbermann accused the NRA of “enabling” mass killers. He went on to call for the NRA to be disbanded, saying, “It is time to end the National Rifle Association. And it is time to end the career of any political figure who made his way to the White House dog whistling to his Second Amendment people.”

And while some Democrats and their surrogates are maligning the NRA, others are pushing gun control after gun control in response to the attack. Writing in USA Today, Chris Cox made clear that these controls represent the usual “solutions” put forward by Democrats following a heinous crime. As gun owners have come to expect, the controls being pushed would not have prevented the attack from occurring.

For example, Democrats are pushing background checks in response to the attack but the Vegas attacker repeatedly passed background checks for his weapons. They are also pushing bump stock bans that immediately include a ban on “any accessory that can make a semi­-automatic rifle fire more accurately.” In other words, it is gun control for the sake of gun control.

So Cox is saying enough is enough. The NRA does not support the gun control push and NRA members “do not accept blame for a deranged madman’s actions.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.