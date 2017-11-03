Donald Trump: Bowe Bergdahl Verdict ‘Complete and Total Disgrace’

President Donald Trump lashed out after Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl was allowed a dishonorable discharge as punishment for abandoning his Afghanistan post before being captured by the enemy.

“The decision on Sergeant Bergdahl is a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military,” Trump wrote on Twitter from Air Force One.

advertisement

The decision on Sergeant Bergdahl is a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Trump is currently traveling to Hawaii as part of his trip to Asia.

A military judge in North Carolina gave Bergdahl a dishonorable discharge, reduced his rank to private, and ordered that $10,000 of his pay be forfeited according to the Associated Press.

Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy but will serve no prison time, despite his crimes.

He was held captive for five years in Afghanistan before President Barack Obama secured his release by releasing five Taliban figures from Guantanamo Bay.

Soldiers who served with Bergdahl claim that six of his fellow soldiers were killed while trying to find him in Afghanistan.