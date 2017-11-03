Donald Trump: We Will Hit Islamic State ‘Ten Times Harder’

President Donald Trump vowed to step up attacks against Islamic State, following the terrorist attack in New York City.

“Every time we’re attacked from this point forward, and it took place yesterday, we are hitting them ten times harder,” Trump said to reporters prior to departure from the White House for his trip to Asia.

An ISIS newspaper described the suspected terrorist who killed eight people in New York City as a “soldier of the caliphate.” Trump called the suspected terrorist as “an animal.”

“They claimed him as a soldier?” Trump said. “Good luck! Every time they hit us, we know it’s ISIS, we hit them like you folks never believe.”

The president also commented on Islamic State on Twitter on Friday morning, saying that the United States military had stepped up their attacks against the terrorist organization.

ISIS just claimed the Degenerate Animal who killed, and so badly wounded, the wonderful people on the West Side, was "their soldier." ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017