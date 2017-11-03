Former VA Gov. Doug Wilder Does Not Endorse Ralph Northam, Blames Him for Campaign Flier Controversy

Former Virginia Democratic Governor Douglas Wilder did not endorse Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam, instead, he endorsed his lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Justin Fairfax and blamed Northam for the campaign flier controversy that excluded black candidate Fairfax on his campaign fliers.

Wilder endorsed Justin Fairfax in an interview: “Justin, in my judgment has not been dealt a good hand.”

advertisement

A racial chasm split the Virginia Democratic gubernatorial ticket between the candidate for governor, Ralph Northam, and the candidate for lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, after the Northam campaign printed fliers that excluded a picture of black running mate Fairfax.

Quentin James, the founder of Collective PAC, a political action committee that supports progressive black candidates, including Fairfax, alleged that the move to exclude him from the campaign smells of “subtle racism.”

James said, “It reeks of subtle racism, if not a tone-deafness about how we are going to win in November. Leaving Justin Fairfax off … even if it’s only for a small universe of union members, still sends the wrong message.”

Wilder also added that Ralph Northam should take the blame for the flier controversy.

“If I’m the candidate for governor, I’m responsible for whatever takes place in my campaign,” Wilder said.

Ralph Northam’s campaign continues to drown in controversy as Virginia campaign finance reports revealed that the Northam campaign coordinated with the Latino Victory Fund to push a “sickening” ad that featured an Ed Gillespie supporter attempting to run down minority children. Northam also recently flip-flopped in favor of banning sanctuary cities; the progressive Democracy for America denounced the Ralph Northam campaign for Northam’s about-face in favor of banning sanctuary cities.

Democrats across the nation and in the state of Virginia remain increasingly worried about Northam’s chances of winning the gubernatorial election.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he believes that Ed Gillespie “will be a great governor of Virginia.”

Trump said, “Ed Gillespie will turn the really bad Virginia economy #’s around, and fast. Strong on crime, he might even save our great statues/heritage!”

Breitbart News reported that recent polls have Ed Gillespie leading over Ralph Northam for governor. The election is on Tuesday, November 7.