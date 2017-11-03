Ivanka Trump Promotes Her Own Glam Shots, Addresses Empty Seats on Japan Visit

Ivanka Trump created her own paparazzi following as she arrived in Japan on Thursday, instructing staff to film her as she deplaned and met with officials on the ground.

“She made sure a member of her entourage filmed her glamorous arrival as she made her way down the escalator, and later shared the footage with her 3.9 million followers on her Instagram Story,” the Daily Mail reported.

advertisement

The clip shows Ivanka arriving at Narita International Airport, then focuses on the many photographers taking her picture, before focusing on the first daughter again. Ivanka kept her sunglasses on inside the airport, shielding her eyes after her 14-hour flight from Washington, DC. She smiled at the cameras as she passed the photographers and continued her exit. The senior White House adviser, who is traveling at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, donned a thigh-length, light blue coat white a white, black-rimmed collar. Ivanka paired the statement jacket with black tailored pants and black flats with a prominent black bow on top.

A video of Trump speaking in Japan posted on YouTube has a caption that reads:

Ivanka Trump shared her views on sexual harassment and women’s empowerment in front of a half-empty venue in Tokyo on her first official visit to Asia. During her brief address to the World Assembly for Women, she focused on women’s rights issues and her work with the US administration to promote women’s roles in the economy. She said women should not be defined by whether they work inside or outside the home[.] Empty seats greet Ivanka Trump at women’s empowerment speech in Tokyo.

The hall is half empty as Ivanka Trump gives a speech in Tokyo at the Japanese government’s “World Assembly for Women” (WAW!) pic.twitter.com/8OchiSzgHa — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) November 2, 2017

Many Japanese people think she’s like a princess: “She’s well educated, beautiful, sophisticated and rich.“ https://t.co/nrvkzPCLxH — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) November 2, 2017

As seen from Ivanka’s perspective. Oh wait, how did she do that? https://t.co/QfTp19VNgb pic.twitter.com/FAunnEH5HM — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) November 2, 2017

Although Trump was scheduled to travel with her father, President Donald Trump, Axios reported on Tuesday that she would instead return to the states to work on the push for tax reform:

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, economic adviser Gary Cohn and Ivanka Trump will hold tax-reform events in crucial states and blue House districts held by Republicans and speak with national and regional media.

Trump is already a known figure in Japan because of her fashion empire, but this trip “got off to an inauspicious start,” the Guardian reported, noting the hype and reality of her short speech to the World Assembly of Women on Friday:

Officials reportedly said her speech was the most registered event of the three-day assembly, but that tight security had meant not everyone had been able to enter the hall before the doors were closed for the duration of the speeches by Abe and Trump. However, the Guardian arrived at the hall 10 minutes before the event began and witnessed no long lines of people waiting to get in. Another attendee who entered as the doors were closing said just a handful of people were milling around outside.

“Truth be told, on Sunday nights, after a messy and wonderful weekend with my children, I am far more exhausted than on Friday evenings, after a long week of work at the office,” Trump said to rows of empty seats.

“As a professional with three young children, and despite the help I was able to have at home, I too have experienced the struggles of balancing competing demands of work and family,” Trump said.