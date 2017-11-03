Poll: 60% of Americans Say Trump Tax Plan Favors the Wealthy

ABC released a poll that revealed 60 percent of Americans say that President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan favors the wealthy, however, ABC conducted the survey before House Republicans revealed the tax reform legislation on Thursday.

The ABC data released on Thursday claimed that 60 percent of Americans believe that Trump’s tax reform plan will favor the wealthy, compared to 13 percent who believe it will support the middle-class, and 17 percent that think that it will treat all equally.

The poll also suggested that 50 percent of citizens oppose the Trump tax plan, 33 percent support the tax plan, and 17 percent of Americans have no opinion on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll conducted the poll from October 29 through November 1, using a sample of 1,005 adults. Readers should note that the ABC conducted the poll before House Republicans released the actual legislation for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Thursday, November 2.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts features massive tax cuts for middle-class Americans. The tax plan will lower individual tax rates to levels of 12 percent, 25 percent, 35 percent, and keep the 39.6 percent rate for the wealthiest Americans. The bill will also permanently and immediately cut the corporate tax rates for small business from 35 to 20 percent and as well as lower the pass-through rate to 25 percent, a massive cut for many small businesses that organize themselves as sole-proprietorships and partnerships.

The ABC poll also samples 31 percent Democrats, 23 percent Republicans, and 38 percent independents, which might suggest why the survey argues that so many Americans dislike the Trump tax plan.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) cheered the Republican tax reform plan on Thursday, saying, “Today is a good day for the American people–#TaxRefom is headed in the right direction. Time to finish the job and get our economy going.”

President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday, “Great Tax Cut rollout today. The lobbyists are storming Capital Hill, but the Republicans will hold strong and do what is right for America!”