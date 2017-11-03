Poll: Ed Gillespie Favored by Two Points Over Ralph Northam for Virginia Governor

A new poll from Virginia Quantitative Research reveals that Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie leads over Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam by two points.

The poll shows that 45 percent of Virginians favor Ed Gillespie over 43 percent of Virginia residents who support Ralph Northam, while two percent prefer libertarian candidate Cliff Hydra.

Virginia Quantitative Research also found that 43 percent of Virginians also prefer Republican lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Jill Vogel against 40 percent of citizens who favor Democrat candidate Justin Fairfax.

For the Virginia Attorney General race, 43 percent prefer Republican John Adams compared to 42 percent who favor Democrat Mark Herring.

Breitbart News reported that previous polls had Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam deadlocked in the race for Virginia governor.

Ralph Northam’s campaign continues to drown in controversy as Virginia campaign finance reports revealed that the Northam campaign coordinated with the Latino Victory Fund to push a “sickening” that featured an Ed Gillespie supporter attempting to run down minority children. Northam also recently flip-flopped in favor of banning sanctuary cities; the progressive Democracy for America denounced the Ralph Northam campaign for Northam’s about-face in favor of banning sanctuary cities.

Democrats across the nation and in the state of Virginia remain increasingly worried about Northam’s chances of winning the gubernatorial election.

Jill Vogel, a Virginia GOP state senator and the party’s nominee for Lieutenant Governor, told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that the fate of Virginia and the trajectory of the nation hangs in the balance in this election.

Vogel told Breitbart News, “We are playing for all the marbles in Virginia right now, this election, this time. Because we are setting not just Virginia but the country on a trajectory for economic prosperity, economic freedom, healthcare freedom, and basically viability across the board on every single issue that matters to people across this country.”

President Donald Trump tweeted that he believes that Ed Gillespie “will be a great governor of Virginia.”

Trump said, “Ed Gillespie will turn the really bad Virginia economy #’s around, and fast. Strong on crime, he might even save our great statues/heritage!”

A survey estimated that 62 percent of Americans believe that Confederate statues honoring leaders should remain intact.

Another poll from Monmouth University revealed that 41 percent of Virginians believe that Gillespie would do a better job handling the economy, compared to 29 percent that felt that only Northam was strong in creating jobs. Forty percent of Virginia residents believe that only Gillespie could handle crime, while only 24 percent believe that only Northam can deal with crime.

The Virginia gubernatorial election is on Tuesday, November 7.