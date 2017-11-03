Suspect Robs Chicago Hot Dog Stand, Accidentally Shoots Self in Penis

The masked suspect who robbed a Chicago hot dog stand Tuesday accidentally shot himself in the penis while fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred about 6 a.m.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the suspect, 19-year-old Terrion Pouncy, was “wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt” and he had a “dark scarf concealing his face.” Police report that he pulled a small handgun and demanded money from two men working the register. One of the two handed him the money and Pouncy allegedly responded by reaching into the man’s pocket and taking his personal cell phone and wallet as well.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Pouncy then turned to make his getaway and while “shifting the gun in his waistband… he apparently pulled the trigger, firing a bullet that struck him in the penis.” He was also shot in the thigh.

One of the hotdog stand employee’s wrestled with Pouncy after the gun went off, but Pouncy was able to break free and run away.

Pouncy ran as far as he could then called police to self-report that he had been shot. Police received a 911 call on the hotdog stand robbery at “about the same time.”

Officers who found Pouncy said he was in a pair of “blood-stained boxers” that matched the boxers seen on surveillance video from the hotdog stand. They also recovered personal items stolen from the stand employees and a handgun.

