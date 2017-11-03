Tulsi Gabbard Blasts DNC for Rigging Presidential Primary, Says They Damaged the Party

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Thursday night released a video blasting the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for damaging the Democratic party and calling for it to reform itself.

Former interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile exposed in her new book how rigged and biased the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination process was. Gabbard, who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president, said:

Today we heard from Donna Brazile that what many suspected for a long time, is actually true: the DNC secretly chose their nominee over a year before the primary elections even occurred, turning over DNC control to the Clinton campaign. The deep financial debt, closed-door decision-making, complete lack of transparency, and unethical practices are now front and center.”

Brazile, who was appointed to take over for humiliated DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz in 2016, revealed that Hillary Clinton’s team was in control of the DNC long before winning the primary against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). She also noted that the DNC agreed to turn control of the Democratic Party over to the Clinton campaign in exchange for fundraising assistance to help with the party’s debt.