ANTIFAIL: Low Turnouts At Nationwide ‘Refuse Fascism’ Protests

Refuse Fascism, the group behind this weekend’s multi-city Antifa rallies, claims to be “organizing millions of people to drive out the fascist Trump / Pence regime.” Actual turnout on the first day of their nationwide rallies was far lower.

The group, founded by Revolutionary Communist Party chairman Bob Avakian, took out a full-page ad in the New York Times to promote the rally, and has enjoyed free press in the national media in the past few days.

Despite the press attention, turnout was low at many of Refuse Fascism’s rallies, which were scheduled to take place in 20 U.S. cities. The exception appears to have been L.A, where local news reported that close to 2,000 protesters gathered.

There were no reports of violent incidents, although a woman accused of deliberately splashing her drink on a Trump supporter was reportedly arrested at the Refuse Fascism march in New York City.

The Chicago protest later grew to a small crowd.

Boston saw an even smaller crowd of protesters.

In the Antifa stronghold of Seattle, local observers estimate an attendance of about 50 during the afternoon. Many protest signs can be seen lying on the ground, untouched and unused.

There are about 50 protesters at Seattle City Hall now. #Nov4ItBegins #TrumpPenceMustGo pic.twitter.com/wstlVYEsc1 — Sam Levine (@samlevine) November 4, 2017

One protester in Seattle turned up with a Soviet flag. I can only assume that the New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN, all of which hate murderous totalitarian ideologies, will give it the same kind of coverage they devoted to the swastika at Charlottesville. That’s how it works, right?

There was also a man with an American flag, which is not totalitarian at all. Unless you believe the left.

There was also a man with neither an American flag nor a Soviet flag, but a trombone. Tooooot.

Looks like there will be a marching band for the march starting from Seattle City Hall later today. #Nov4ItBegins #TrumpPenceMustGo pic.twitter.com/etLHTxiWGs — Sam Levine (@samlevine) November 4, 2017

The largest rally appears to have been in New York City, where pictures and footage from the ground indicated a crowd of several hundred people.

NOW: “If you hate trump and Pence join us” pic.twitter.com/0QfMJG3var — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 4, 2017

Pool also reported a small counter-protest by Trump supporters.

VIDEO: Two women leading the March supporting Donald #Trump pic.twitter.com/yl8puyxkBQ — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 4, 2017

In contrast to previous Antifa rallies, there haven’t been any reports of violence as of yet, although independent journalist Tim Pool did report being yelled at for asking questions about communism.

Some lady just started screaming at me when I asked her how she felt about The revolutionary communist party’s involvement in today’s event. — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 4, 2017

That’s the thing about commies, they never admit it. Except when they wave Soviet flags in the middle of Seattle. So I guess they sometimes admit it.

Pool also reported that a woman was arrested in NYC after splashing her drink on a Trump supporter.

NOW: Police arrest woman accused of splashing a #Trump supporter with a drink. pic.twitter.com/l24u7YJYox — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 4, 2017

In Philadelphia, local news sources report a crowd of around 200 marched in the city.

refuse fascism march in philly now going up walnut street pic.twitter.com/jnojM0XIrP — Joshua Scott Albert (@jpegjoshua) November 4, 2017

Pictures from the march in Los Angeles show a moderately-sized crowd during the afternoon, although local news reported that the protesters’ numbers swelled to nearly 2,000, making it the largest-reported crowd of the day. One arrest was reported.

Refuse Fascism march is now at Los Angeles and 7th in #LosAngeles in Fashion District pic.twitter.com/WhnlstXfV3 — Wes Woods II (@JournoWes) November 4, 2017

The protesters were confronted by a small group of counter-protesters carrying American flags and wearing MAGA hats.

Another protest of around 200 gathered in San Francisco, according to local media. No violent incidents were reported.

In Hawaii, a crowd of protesters greeted the arrival of President Trump earlier today with signs bearing the slogans “impeach” and “welcome to Kenya.”

Trump Protest at the State Capitol. There were like three pro-trump people lol #hawaiij20 #hawaii pic.twitter.com/NpmtOzX2jE — Kate Ozawa (@AlohaKatie) November 4, 2017

Refuse Fascism even tried to organize in Texas, but only managed to mobilize what appeared to be just over a dozen protesters.

MT @taygoldenstein People in TX came out today despite being surrounded by fascists. This is courage. Support this https://t.co/qryOLprBx2 pic.twitter.com/0Sa9SbP73n — #NoFascistUSA (@RefuseFascism) November 4, 2017

Overall, there has been no sign of an “Antifa apocalypse.” Protesters only numbered in hundreds in leftist hotbeds like New York City and Philadelphia, despite substantial advertising and attention in the national media. Only in L.A did protesters’ numbers reach into the thousands, according to local reports. In many other locations targeted by Refuse Fascism, protesters could only muster a few dozen supporters.

