George H.W. Bush: Donald Trump Is a ‘Blowhard’ Motivated by a ‘Certain Ego’

Former President George H.W. Bush bashed President Donald Trump in a book scheduled to be released November 14, calling him a “blowhard” motivated by his ego.

The elder Bush confirmed his disdain for Trump in Mark K. Updegrove’s book The Last Republicans: Inside the Extraordinary Relationship Between George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, by attacking the current president’s character and leadership style.

“I don’t like him,” George H.W. Bush said in the book. “I don’t know much about him, but I know he’s a blowhard. And I’m not too excited about him being a leader.”

He added that Trump is not motivated by anything other than his ego.

The former president also revealed that he cast a vote for former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton over President Trump and that his son did not vote for either candidate, according to the New York Times.

George H.W. Bush’s remarks in the soon-to-be-released book come after his son publicly rejected Trump’s ideology and defended globalism in an October speech at the George W. Bush Institute.

The elder Bush, meanwhile, recently apologized after four women came forward accusing him of groping them.