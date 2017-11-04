Chris McDaniel Blasts Mitch McConnell for Floating DACA Deal

Conservative Mississippi State Sen. Chris McDaniel, a likely challenger to Republican establishment Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) in the 2018 U.S. Senate primary in the Magnolia State, told Breitbart News’s Washington political editor, Matt Boyle, host of Breitbart News Saturday on Sirius XM, that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is wrong to consider cutting a deal with Democrats to accept DACA on the promise of heightened border security.

Earlier on Saturday, McConnell agreed with MSNBC host Hugh Hewitt that “there [is] a compromise to be had on immigration that will get us DACA, some border security, and some additional vetting from people from suspect countries.”

“This is an example of death by 1,000 cuts. It’s a typical Republican establishment way of doing things. Compromise, compromise, compromise,” McDaniel told Boyle.

“I can’t think of a single time over the last 50 years where compromise has benefited conservatives,” he noted.

“Amnesty is never going to sail here [in Mississippi],” McDaniel said, adding, “Now is the time to enforce the law.”

McDaniel was narrowly defeated in a 2014 Republican U.S. Senate primary in a runoff against Sen. Thad Cochran (R-MS) that has widely been reported as a “stolen election.”

“It was the ultimate betrayal,” McDaniel told Boyle of the conduct of the Haley Barbour establishment Republican political machine during that primary.

As a Republican member of the Mississippi State Senate for several years prior to challenging Cochran in 2014, McDaniel said of that establishment, “I was welcomed in their club.”

That all changed, McDaniel said, when he challenged Cochran.

“These individuals claiming to be conservatives [within the GOP establishment], knew they couldn’t win in the Republican primary. … They’re not afraid to make dirty deals,” McDaniel noted.

“They ran the most negative, filthy, race-baiting ads against me, and they brought Democrats in to vote against me. They were able to pull 40,000 Democrats into our Republican primary, and the Democrats selected our Republican primary winner. That’s mind boggling,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel told Boyle that he will make a decision on whether to challenge incumbent Sen. Wicker in the 2018 Republican U.S. Senate primary very soon.

“It’s closer by the day. I believe I’m just about there,” he noted.

“The Senate race [here in Mississippi in 2018] is compelling after what happened in Alabama,” he added, referring to conservative Tea Party favorite Judge Roy Moore’s victory in the Republican U.S. Senate primary runoff in Alabama in September over the establishment favorite, incumbent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), who was backed with over $30 million in financial support from McConnell and his allies.

“Alabama in so many ways was a wakeup call for many people. We saw this in Mississippi back in 2014,” McDaniel said.

“You combine those two races, and you recognize the American people want change,” the Mississippi Tea Party favorite added.

“The establishment GOP is using government to enrich their friends and enrich themselves. … Those party bosses want to anoint the next people in line,” he continued.

“We wonder why Mitch McConnell is always so silent; he never puts up a fight. The status quo empowers him.”

“People like Mitch McConnell are standing in the way” of real reform, McDaniel concluded.

