Poll: Ed Gillespie Leads Ralph Northam by 3 Points in Virginia Governor Race

A new poll from Optimus/Firehouse Strategies revealed that Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie leads by three points over his Democratic opponent, Ralph Northam.

The poll suggested that 40.4 percent of Virginia voters prefer Ed Gillespie over 37.4 percent of Virginia residents, who favor Ralph Northam.

advertisement

Another poll suggested that Ed Gillespie leads Ralph Northam by two points.

Ralph Northam’s campaign continues to drown in controversy as Virginia campaign finance reports revealed that the Northam campaign coordinated with the Latino Victory Fund to push a “sickening” ad that featured an Ed Gillespie supporter attempting to run down minority children.

Northam also recently flip-flopped in favor of banning sanctuary cities; the progressive Democracy for America denounced the Ralph Northam campaign for Northam’s about-face in favor of banning sanctuary cities.

Breitbart News reported on Northam’s top ten biggest blunders during the Virginia gubernatorial race.

Virginia Republican lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Jill Vogel told Breitbart News Saturday that the Virginia election on Tuesday will “define the future of Virginia for a generation.”

President Donald Trump tweeted that he believes that Ed Gillespie “will be a great governor of Virginia.”

Trump said, “Ed Gillespie will turn the really bad Virginia economy #’s around, and fast. Strong on crime, he might even save our great statues/heritage!”

A survey estimated that 62 percent of Americans believe that Confederate statues honoring leaders should remain intact.

Another poll from Monmouth University revealed that 41 percent of Virginians believe Gillespie would do a better job handling the economy, compared to 29 percent who felt that only Northam was strong in creating jobs. Forty percent of Virginia residents believe only Gillespie could handle crime, while only 24 percent believe only Northam can deal with crime.

The Virginia gubernatorial election is on Tuesday, November 7.