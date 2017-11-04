Ralph Northam’s Top Ten Blunders During Virginia Governor Race

Virginia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam’s campaign experienced many setbacks during his race for Virginia governor against Republican candidate Ed Gillespie.
Ten of Ralph Northam’s greatest blunders are:
- The Latino Victory Fund (LVF) ran an ad that featured an Ed Gillespie supporter attempting to run down minority children. Rather than condemn the “sickening” ad, a Ralph Northam campaign spokeswoman cheered the ad, saying, “Independent groups are denouncing Ed Gillespie because he has run the most divisive, fear-mongering campaign in modern history. It is not shocking that communities of color are scared of what his Trump-like policy positions mean for them.”
- The Northam campaign excluded black Lt. gubernatorial candidate Justin Fairfax from their campaign fliers. Quentin James, the founder of Collective PAC, said, “It reeks of subtle racism, if not a tone-deafness about how we are going to win in November. Leaving Justin Fairfax off…even if it’s only for a small universe of union members, still sends the wrong message.”
- Ralph Northam, who previously opposed banning sanctuary cities, flip-flopped this week in favor of banning sanctuary cities. Republican candidate Ed Gillespie took the opportunity to chastise Northam, who flip-flopped about “the very bill he has bragged about voting against.”
- Democracy for America (DFA) denounced Northam for his flip-flop in favor of banning sanctuary cities and his exclusion of Justin Fairfax from his campaign’s flier, which DFA argued reeks of racism.
- Former Democratic Gov. Doug Wilder refused to endorse Ralph Northam and blamed Northam for the campaign flier faux pas. Northam could not explain why Wilder will not endorse him for governor.
- Campaign finance reports revealed that Ralph Northam’s campaign coordinated with the Latino Victory Fund on the Fund’s “sickening” ad. A Washington Post report contends that the LVF ran the ad to spur minority support for Northam due to private polling that reveals low support for the Virginia gubernatorial candidate.
- Virginia Democratic State Sen. Barbara Favola, who campaigned for Northam, argued that Republicans “are evil, we’re the good guys.”
- The Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and the Ralph Northam administration canceled a budget meeting with the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA) over having a majority of sheriffs endorsing Ed Gillespie rather than Northam for governor.
- Ralph Northam told Virginia voters he was proud of his D- National Rifle Association (NRA) rating; the NRA pointed out that he actually has an F.
- Northam attacked President Donald Trump during the Democratic primaries, calling the president a “narcissistic maniac.” Facing increasingly close polling numbers between him and Gillespie, Northam decided to mirror Trump’s populist approach, labeling himself above party politics. Northam then doubled down on this anti-Trump position, telling an NPR radio host that he stands by what he said.
Breitbart News reported that Ed Gillespie leads over Ralph Northam in the polls. The Virginia gubernatorial election is on Tuesday, November 7.
