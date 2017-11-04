Report: FBI Turns Over Documents to Senate Investigators on Handling of Clinton Email Case

The FBI has begun turning over hundreds of pages of memos regarding its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server to Senate investigators, according to a new report.

The Justice Department notified the Senate Judiciary Committee late Friday and began transmitting the memos soon after to aid in the committee’s review of former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of the Clinton case, according to The Hill.

advertisement

Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley revealed earlier this year that Comey drafted a statement exonerating Clinton before interviewing her and more than a dozen key witnesses.

The memos reportedly detail how and when the bureau’s leadership decided not to pursue criminal charges against Clinton for transmitting classified information on her private email server.

Comey concluded that although Clinton was careless, there was no criminal “intent.”

Senate investigators are also interested in the role that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe played in the investigation. New documents on Friday revealed that McCabe recused himself from the Clinton investigation only about a week before the election.

McCabe recused himself over a possible conflict of interest since hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Clinton ally had flowed to his wife’s political campaign.

Before then, he had supervised the Clinton investigation for months, despite Clinton ally Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe donating nearly $700,000 to McCabe’s wife’s Virginia State senate campaign.

McCabe provided resources to the case as assistant FBI director of the Washington Field Office and formally began supervising it in February 2016, when he became deputy director.