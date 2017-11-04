Steve Bannon to Remembrance Project Members: ‘Elites in Republican Party Can Either Go the Easy Way or the Hard Way, But They’re Going’

Republican establishment elites who have continued pushing amnesty for illegal aliens will soon be driven out of the GOP, says Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon.

During a speech to The Remembrance Project members, the organization that represents American victims of illegal alien crimes, Bannon said it was “obvious” that populist, pro-American immigration reformers are taking over the Republican Party.

“We’re going to have a lot more victories,” Bannon said. “And it’s obvious to everybody that we’re going to have to take over the Republican Party. Now the elites in the Republican Party can either go the easy way or the hard way, but they’re going.”

Bannon said Americans would continue to have to push back against efforts by the Republican establishment and party elites to ram through legislation that would give amnesty to millions of illegal aliens.

“If you think about the last couple of days, this is why I’m saying it’s never going to stop, it’s never going to go away, you’re going to have to do this every day, day in and day out, you’re going to have to fight,” Bannon said to the victims’ families. “November 9th is just another day. We got a victory, we’re going to have defeats, right. But I know you’re going to have a lot more Judge Moores than we’re going to have Bob Corkers.”

“Remember in Alabama, Judge Moore had $2 million, they had $32 million,” Bannon said.

“They put $32 million on Judge Moore to destroy him and his wife and his family. Just like they did Donald Trump. Did Hillary bring up this?” Bannon asked as he pointed to a wall of photos of illegal alien crime victims. “Did they ever bring up this? Did they ever want to talk about this? Did she ever want to give a speech on this? She ever want to address this? She ever come and talk to you folks? None. You know why? They can’t win on that, right? They just want politics of personal destruction. That’s all they dumped on Donald Trump.”

“But here’s the thing that we’ve proven now with authentic candidates and a great set of ideas and a message and you know, grassroots folks who are enthusiastic and go door-to-door: the more money they spend, the fewer votes they get,” Bannon said of the Republican establishment. “That’s an iron-clad calculus. You all have been able to flip in Alabama and we’re doing it, you see it all the time now on this insurgency in the United States Senate, that we’ve turned their biggest asset, their money, into their biggest liability.”

“We’ve made Mitch McConnell so toxic,” Bannon said. “You got Orrin Hatch, you got Heller, you got all these folks, they’re not looking for Mitch’s endorsement. They’re running from it.”

While House Speaker Paul Ryan has reportedly failed to get an amnesty deal for illegal aliens slipped into an end-of-the-year spending bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that he wants all immigration deals to include an amnesty for illegal aliens.

While the Republican establishment considers amnesty, Trump’s detailed list of immigration priorities has been seemingly ignored, despite their popularity with the American people, as Breitbart News reported.