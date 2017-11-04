Steve Bannon on Illegal Immigration at Remembrance Project: ‘Globalist Corporations Want Cheap Labor, Left Wants Cheap Votes’

Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon told the American families of illegal alien crime victims during a speech that illegal immigration to the United States comes down to two benefits for the political and economic elite: cheap labor and cheap votes.

During a speech at a conference by the Remembrance Project, an organization made up of the American families who have lost loved ones at the hands of illegal alien criminals, Bannon noted how the country’s elites actually profit from a constant flow of illegal aliens.

“We could stay up here all weekend and do this,” Bannon said after reading off a list of Americans who have been murdered by illegal aliens. “And each of [the victims’ stories] is heart-rendering. But what gets me is what about [the American victims’] dreams? Why are illegal aliens called DREAMers and not [the victims]?”

“And by the way, this just doesn’t happen,” Bannon said of illegal immigration. “This is not some random law of the universe… this is not physics, okay. This is an act of commission. The elites in this country, the economic, political, and the media elites allow this to happen because they want it to happen.”

“The multinational, globalist corporations want cheap labor, and the progressive Left wants cheap votes,” Bannon said. “This is not a conspiracy. And you are not wing-nuts. This is in broad daylight. And if sites like Breitbart and someone like Donald J. Trump had not given you a voice, it’d be totally hidden.”

Despite the benefits of mass illegal and legal immigration for multinational corporations and Democratic politicians — as immigrants are far more likely to vote for Democrats — the impact on Americans has been detrimental.

As Harvard University economist George Borjas has noted, “illegal immigration reduces the wage of native workers by an estimated $99 to $118 billion a year and generates a gain for businesses and other users of immigrants of $107 to $128 billion.”

Every year, at least 1.5 million illegal and legal immigrants enter the U.S. every year, driving down the wages of American workers and costing American taxpayers at least $116 billion every year, as Breitbart News reported.