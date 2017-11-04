Steve Bannon Warns Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell: ‘If There Is Amnesty, They’re Going to Get Blown Out’

The Republican establishment will “get blown out” if a plan is passed through the House and Senate that would give millions of illegal aliens in the United States permanent amnesty and thus a pathway to U.S. citizenship, Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon says.

During a speech to American families of illegal alien crime victims, organized as The Remembrance Project, Bannon slammed efforts by House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to slip an amnesty for nearly 800,000 illegal aliens covered by the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program into an end-of-the-year spending bill.

advertisement

Bannon said sarcastically:

But Mitch McConnell is on TV today and Paul Ryan was talking about it yesterday, they were over at the White House before the President left, I think it was Thursday, Senator Cotton and Perdue and some of the other senators are really focused on doing something on legal immigration. They were over there, and guess what they’re talking about: DACA. Excuse me, they’re talking about amnesty. They’re talking about amnesty and how they slip it into a spending bill and then Mitch McConnell’s on MSNBC today, a real platform for the Right. When’s he going to come on Breitbart?

“He’s on MSNBC and he’s saying ‘Oh yeah, we’re just going to attach DACA amnesty, you know the Democrats want it, the Republican establishment you know, we don’t have a problem with that,'” Bannon said. “Okay, well he may not have a problem with it, but I think ya’ll have a problem with it.”

Bannon said of the Republican establishment:

It’s time they finally understood something. If there is amnesty, they’re going to get blown out. We have fought this for years and years and years and years. The American people, and particularly folks in the Republican Party and the conservative movement, have said in no uncertain terms, there will be no amnesty and there will be no path to citizenship.

Bannon’s statement on McConnell referred to an interview today in which the Senate Majority Leader caved to a DACA amnesty by saying it “ought to be” attached to other immigration reforms, Breitbart News reported.

As Breitbart News reported, if Republicans and Democrats signed off on an amnesty plan for DACA illegal aliens, it could trigger a chain migration to the U.S. whereby 9.9 million to 19 million foreign nationals would enter the country over the next several decades.

Since DACA’s inception, more than 2,100 DACA recipients saw their protected status revoked for being involved in gang activity or suspected/convicted of a felony. Due to a loophole in the DACA program, more than 39,000 illegal aliens have been able to obtain Green Cards, and more than 1,000 have been naturalized.