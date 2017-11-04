The Hill: Police Report Rand Paul Assaulted at Kentucky Home

Max Greenwood writes for The Hill that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was assaulted at his home in Kentucky. The suspect was identified and is under arrest:

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) at his home in Bowling Green, the senator’s office confirmed on Saturday.

“Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault,” Kelsey Cooper, a spokeswoman for Paul, said in a statement. “The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

The Warren County Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Boucher’s arrest shortly after the assault on Friday. The suspect was identified as 59-year-old Rene Boucher of Bowling Green, Kent., according to a statement from Kentucky State Police.

