WATCH: Steve Bannon Delivers Anti-Amnesty Keynote Before Angel Moms at Remembrance Project Luncheon

MONTGOMERY, AL - SEPTEMBER 26: Former advisor to President Donald Trump and executive chairman of Breitbart News, Steve Bannon introduces Roy Moore, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, at an election-night rally on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in a primary runoff election for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. Moore will now face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the general election in December. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

by Breitbart News4 Nov 20170

Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon will headline Saturday’s Remembrance Project Luncheon in Washington, DC.

Founded in 2009 by Maria Espinoza, the Remembrance Project aims to push awareness of illegal alien crime and the devastation it inflicts on American families.

Bannon is expected to address the conference at 1 p.m. eastern. You can watch here:

Other leading advocates expected to attend Saturday’s conference include former Rep. Tom Tancredo (R-CO), acting director of President Trump’s newly unveiled VOICE office Barbara Gonzalez, once-and-future Paul Ryan challenger Paul Nehlen of Wisconsin, and Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.


