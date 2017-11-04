WATCH: Steve Bannon Delivers Anti-Amnesty Keynote Before Angel Moms at Remembrance Project Luncheon

Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon will headline Saturday’s Remembrance Project Luncheon in Washington, DC.

Founded in 2009 by Maria Espinoza, the Remembrance Project aims to push awareness of illegal alien crime and the devastation it inflicts on American families.

Bannon is expected to address the conference at 1 p.m. eastern. You can watch here:

Other leading advocates expected to attend Saturday’s conference include former Rep. Tom Tancredo (R-CO), acting director of President Trump’s newly unveiled VOICE office Barbara Gonzalez, once-and-future Paul Ryan challenger Paul Nehlen of Wisconsin, and Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.