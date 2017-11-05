Senate Democrats Push Gun Control Within Hours of Texas Church Shooting

Senate Democrats called for the passage of gun control laws within hours of the November 5 church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The senators include Bob Casey (D-PA), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), and Chris Murphy (D-CT). All five expressed their gun control desires via Twitter.

advertisement

Casey called for Congress to “take action” but did not explain what gun control could have stopped the Sutherland attacker:

In addition to offering my prayers and thoughts I also believe Congress must take action on gun violence (2/2) — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) November 5, 2017

Sen. Durbin also tweeted that “Congress must act,” but he did not explain what those actions should be:

The shooter turned his gun on people — kids — in a place of worship. America is in the grips of a gun violence crisis. Congress must act. https://t.co/CIJX3jM3Tq — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) November 5, 2017

Sen. Blumenthal also called for action without providing any explanation as to what that action ought to be:

Enough is enough. Now is the time for commonsense gun violence prevention steps. Congressional complicity must end. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) November 5, 2017

Sen. Feinstein struck a similar tone, tweeting:

When will we decide that we can’t accept massacres in our places of worship, schools, or at concerts? When will we actually DO something? — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) November 5, 2017

Sen. Murphy used his tweets to hurl invectives at senators and House members who oppose punishing law-abiding gun owners over the heinous actions of a criminal:

Can you sleep tonight, colleagues, when the price of gun lobby goodwill is this – blood soaked church and school floors, city streets? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 5, 2017

Following the October 1 Las Vegas attack, Sen. Murphy called for universal background checks. Such checks already exist at all retail points of sale, and Murphy wanted to expand them to all private sales too. Ironically, the Vegas attacker passed background checks repeatedly in order to acquire his firearms.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.