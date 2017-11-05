Senate Democrats Push Gun Control Within Hours of Texas Church Shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 5: Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. At least 20 people were reportedly killed and 24 injured when a gunman, identified as Devin P. Kelley, 26, allegedly entered the church during a service and opened fire. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

by AWR Hawkins5 Nov 20170

Senate Democrats called for the passage of gun control laws within hours of the November 5 church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The senators include Bob Casey (D-PA), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), and Chris Murphy (D-CT). All five expressed their gun control desires via Twitter.

Casey called for Congress to “take action” but did not explain what gun control could have stopped the Sutherland attacker:

Sen. Durbin also tweeted that “Congress must act,” but he did not explain what those actions should be:

Sen. Blumenthal also called for action without providing any explanation as to what that action ought to be:

Sen. Feinstein struck a similar tone, tweeting:

Sen. Murphy used his tweets to hurl invectives at senators and House members who oppose punishing law-abiding gun owners over the heinous actions of a criminal:

Following the October 1 Las Vegas attack, Sen. Murphy called for universal background checks. Such checks already exist at all retail points of sale, and Murphy wanted to expand them to all private sales too. Ironically, the Vegas attacker passed background checks repeatedly in order to acquire his firearms.

