Pictures: Donald Trump in Japan: Golf, New Hats, and Dinner with Shinzo Abe

President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Japan on Sunday, building on their friendship over dinner and golf.

The two leaders met at the Kasumigaseki Country Club for a round of golf with Japanese star golfer Hideki Matsuyama.

A senior White House official told reporters that the two leaders did not keep score, but enjoyed each other’s company. Abe was spotted by reporters driving the golf cart, and the president waved to photographers.

Abe presented Trump with a new hat with a message printed in a similar style of his famous campaign slogan.

The white hat with gold letters read, “Donald and Shinzo, Make Alliance Even Greater” and both leaders signed them.

First Lady Melania Trump met with Abe’s wife Akie and visited Japan’s pearl jewelry crafter at the Mikimoto Ginza Main Store in the Ginza shopping district in Tokyo.

Both couples met for dinner that night at Ginza Ukai Te in Tokyo. Trump spoke to the press at dinner, explaining that he spent a lot of time talking about North Korea and trade.

“Our relationship is really extraordinary. We like each other and our countries like each other. And I don’t think we’ve ever been closer to Japan than we are right now,” Trump said.

He joked that he would “insult” everyone by continuing to talk about trade at dinner.

A Japanese official told the press that the dinner included Hokkaido scallop & white truffle salad; sautéed Shizuoka’s ise ebi bisque; and Tajima beef steak.

The president plans additional meetings with Abe on Monday in a more formal setting and plans to participate in a joint press conference. He will also visit the Imperial Palace and meet with Emperor Akihito.