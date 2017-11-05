Pictures: Donald Trump in Japan: Golf, New Hats, and Dinner with Shinzo Abe

AP/Eugene Hoshiko
AP/Eugene Hoshiko

by Charlie Spiering5 Nov 20170

President Donald Trump met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Japan on Sunday, building on their friendship over dinner and golf.

The two leaders met at the Kasumigaseki Country Club for a round of golf with Japanese star golfer Hideki Matsuyama.

A senior White House official told reporters that the two leaders did not keep score, but enjoyed each other’s company. Abe was spotted by reporters driving the golf cart, and the president waved to photographers.

President Donald Trump, center, waves as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, and he finish playing golf at Kasumigaseki Country Club, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Abe presented Trump with a new hat with a message printed in a similar style of his famous campaign slogan.

President Donald Trump holds up a hat that he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed at Kasumigaseki Country Club, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The white hat with gold letters read, “Donald and Shinzo, Make Alliance Even Greater” and both leaders signed them.

First Lady Melania Trump met with Abe’s wife Akie and visited Japan’s pearl jewelry crafter at the Mikimoto Ginza Main Store in the Ginza shopping district in Tokyo.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump, second from right, and her Japanese counterpart Akie Abe, third from right, listen to sales manager Hajime Fukuju, left, during their visit to Mikimoto Ginza Main Store, Japan’s pearl jewelry maker, at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

Both couples met for dinner that night at Ginza Ukai Te in Tokyo. Trump spoke to the press at dinner, explaining that he spent a lot of time talking about North Korea and trade.

U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, second from left, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe, left, speaks to members of the media before having a dinner at Ginza Ukai Tei restaurant, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

“Our relationship is really extraordinary. We like each other and our countries like each other. And I don’t think we’ve ever been closer to Japan than we are right now,” Trump said.

He joked that he would “insult” everyone by continuing to talk about trade at dinner.

A Japanese official told the press that the dinner included Hokkaido scallop & white truffle salad; sautéed Shizuoka’s ise ebi bisque; and Tajima beef steak.

The president plans additional meetings with Abe on Monday in a more formal setting and plans to participate in a joint press conference. He will also visit the Imperial Palace and meet with Emperor Akihito.


