Donald Trump: Texas Church Shooting ‘Act of Evil’

President Donald Trump reacted to a church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, asking Americans to come together in dark times.

“This act of evil occurred as the victims and their families were in their place of sacred worship,” Donald Trump acknowledged. “We cannot put into words the pain and grief we all feel, and we cannot begin to imagine the suffering of those who lost the ones they so dearly loved.”

advertisement

The president made his remarks during his visit to Japan, speaking to business leaders about trade at the ambassador’s residence. He called for all Americans to come together and stand strong as they faced the “dark times” of recent days.

“Our hearts are broken, but at dark times — and these are dark times — such as these, Americans do what they do best — we pull together,” he said. “We join hands, we lock arms, and through the tears and through the sadness, we stand strong, oh so strong.”

Trump praised the first responders to the church shooting after the man killed 26 people during his rampage. He also thanked medical staff for saving the lives of the wounded and law enforcement for pursuing the killer. Trump also confirmed that he spoke with Texas Governor Greg Abbott after the tragedy occurred.

“All of America is praying to God to help the wounded and the families of the victims,” he said. “We will never leave their side, ever.”