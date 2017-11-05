George W. Bush Bashes Cheney, Rumsfeld: ‘They Didn’t Make One F****** Decision’

Former President George W. Bush went off on his former vice president and defense secretary, stating bluntly that “they did not make one f****** decision.”

Bush made the inflammatory remark about his former colleagues in Mark K. Updegrove’s book The Last Republicans: Inside the Extraordinary Relationship Between George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush, which is scheduled to be released November 14.

advertisement

The 43rd president pushed back against critics who claim he did not make major decisions during his presidency, and that former Vice President Dick Cheney and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld made most of the important decisions in the White House.

They “didn’t make one f****** decision,” Bush claimed. “The fact that there was any doubt in anyone’s mind about who the president was, blows my mind.”

Updegrove’s book describes the relationship between the younger Bush and his father, but his book is making headlines ahead of its November 14 release.

Other excerpts from the book that are already public quote both former presidents making disparaging statements about President Trump.

The elder Bush attacked Trump’s leadership style and called the current president a “blowhard.”

The younger Bush also made his disdain for Trump known recently in an October speech at the George W. Bush Institute, where he rejected Trump’s ideology and defended globalism.