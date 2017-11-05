Virginia Dem. Justin Fairfax Refuses to Condemn “Sickening” Latino Victory Fund Ad

For the second time, Virginia Democratic Lt. gubernatorial candidate Justin Fairfax refused to condemn the “sickening” Latino Victory Fund (LVF) ad that featured an Ed Gillespie supporter attempting to run over minority children.

On November 4, a Virginia resident asked Fairfax if he would like to disavow the Latino Victory Fund ad. Fairfax turned his back and refused to offer a personal condemnation.

advertisement

Fairfax first refused to disavow the LVF ad during a November 1 interview with WRVA host Jeff Katz; Fairfax declined to denounce the ad and claimed that he had not seen the ad after it became the top news story in Virginia.

Fairfax told radio host Katz, “Well, here’s the thing. I haven’t seen the full ad. I’ve heard about it and read about it like you said. I’ve been on the road a lot over the last couple of days. But here’s the thing, and this is the ultimate irony, Ed Gillespie has run one of the worst, most race-baiting, fear-mongering, hate-filled campaigns that we have ever seen in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

The Washington Post reported that the Latino Victory Fund ad allegedly created the ad to spur minority support for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate. Virginia campaign finance reports revealed that that the Ralph Northam campaign coordinated with the Latino Victory Fund on the controversial ad. The Latino Victory Fund also donated $5,475 of in-kind contributions to Justin Fairfax’s campaign, which might suggest that Latino Victory Fund also coordinated with the Fairfax campaign on the Latino Victory Fund ad.

The Winchester Star wrote an editorial condemning Fairfax’s lack of leadership on the Latino Victory Fund ad. The Winchester Star slammed the ad, calling it, “outright despicable.”

The Star declared, “We don’t know whether Mr. Fairfax sought to insulate himself from this mess, but when jawboning with WRIC host Jeff Katz on Wednesday, he said he had yet to see the ad 48 hours after it became the top story on the state news cycle. That’s the very crux of it all: No kidding going on. Mr. Fairfax is clueless — or at least says he was.”

On Breitbart News Saturday SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125, Virginia Republican lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Jill Vogel told Breitbart News’s Washington Political Editor Mathew Boyle that the Latino Victory Fund ad was “an attack on all Virginians.”

“Even the Washington Post condemned that ad. My opponent, Justin Fairfax, did not disavow that,” Vogel added.

Vogel declared that Tuesday’s Virginia election “will define the future of Virginia for a generation.”

Ed Gillespie campaign manager Chris Leavitt slammed the Latino Victory Fund’s ad.

“This is not an attack on Ed Gillespie anymore,” said Chris Leavitt. “This is an all-out attack on the people of Virginia. This latest ad gives a clear indication of just what Ralph Northam and his national Democratic allies think of all of us, and it’s sickening.”

A recent poll suggested that Jill Vogel leads over her Democratic opponent Justin Fairfax by three points.

The Virginia gubernatorial election is on Tuesday, November 7.