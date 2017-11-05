Pastor Robert Jeffress: Gun Control Could Not Have Prevented Texas Church Shooting

During a November 5 appearance on Fox News, Pastor Robert Jeffress stressed that no conceivable gun control measure could have prevented the Texas church shooting because the problem is the evil in the heart, not the gun in the hand.

Twenty-six people were killed when the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, was attacked on Sunday.

advertisement

When asked why he thinks the shooting occurred, Jeffress said, “I think President Trump said it earlier tonight, the reason is evil. Some people get nervous using the word evil [because] they think it’s theological. Well, it is, but it’s also true.”

Speaking live, Jeffress continued, “You know we’re hearing calls for gun legislation in light of what’s happened. Look, the problem with this shooter is not the weapon that was in his hand, it’s the evil that was in his heart. And no legislation is going to eradicate that.”

Breitbart News reported that the Sutherland church attacker stopped when a good guy with gun shot at him. KSAT’s Erica Hernandez said the good guy was a neighbor of the church who “returned fire,” causing the attacker to climb into his car and flee the scene.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.