Progressive Group-Funded Ad in VA Korean Newspaper Calls Ed Gillespie ‘Dangerous & Racist’

The Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), which received money from the progressive group Win Virginia, ran an ad in local Northern Virginia Korean newspaper Korea Times on Friday, labeling Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie “dangerous and racist.”

The top of the ad reads, “We do not want your dangerous and racist agenda.”

The part of the ad with the torch says that Republican candidate Ed Gillespie “Supports racist white supremacists in Charlottesville.”

The AAPI Victory Fund received funding for the ad through Win Virginia, which is backed by LinkedIn founder and billionaire Reid Hoffman and run by Bernie Sanders-supported candidate Tom Perriello.

Democrats faced backlash over similarly divisive ads during the Virginia gubernatorial election. The Latino Victory fund ran an ad that featured an Ed Gillespie supporter attempting to run down minority children. The Latino Victory Fund decided to pull the ad in the wake of a terrorist attack in New York City that featured the alleged suspect running over citizens with a truck and shouting, “Allahu Akbar.”

The Washington Post labeled the ad “vile” and “despicable” and blamed the Ralph Northam campaign for not condemning the divisive ad.

According to the Washington Post, the Latino Victory Fund allegedly created their controversial ad to spur minority support for Ralph Northam due to private polling that suggested low minority support for the Democrat gubernatorial candidate. Campaign finance reports proved that the Ralph Northam campaign coordinated with the Latino Victory Fund on their “sickening” ad.

Democrats across the nation and in the state of Virginia are increasingly worried about Northam’s chances of winning the gubernatorial election.

A recent poll suggests that Ed Gillespie has taken the lead over Ralph Northam for Virginia governor.

Virginia Republican lieutenant gubernatorial candidate said on Saturday that Tuesday’s Virginia election “will define the future of Virginia for a generation.”

The Virginia gubernatorial election is on Tuesday, November 7.