‘They’re Going to Try to Hide the Football’: Steve Bannon Calls Out GOP Establishment’s Push for Amnesty

The Republican establishment will “try to hide the football” in their latest effort to pass amnesty for nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded by an Obama-created federal program, says Breitbart News executive chairman and former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon.

In a speech to the members of The Remembrance Project, an organization made up of the families of American victims who have been murdered at the hands of illegal aliens, Bannon exposed the latest efforts by GOP Senators and Congressmen to sell amnesty for illegal aliens to the American people while making false promises in exchange.

“This is a struggle, this is every day,” Bannon said of pushing back against an amnesty for illegal aliens. “The first struggle, as we often have, is the Republican establishment. Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan. By the way, there are no more games. There’s no more slipping this stuff in the middle of the night. By the way … I must have missed … I must have missed where they said they were going to slip in building a wall into an appropriations bill. Where’s our wall? Where’s that wall?”

“You’re going to have a fight in the next 30 days, okay. In the next 40 days, next two months okay,” Bannon said. “You’re going to have it in the House and you’re going to have it in the Senate. And they’re going to try to hide the football and they’re going to try to tell you that they’ve got enhanced border security and they’ve got 10 times more ICE agents and they’re going to have a … [an amnesty] is never going to happen again. Right, that this is never going to happen again. They’re lying. And here’s the important thing, you know they’re lying. You’re on to their game now.”

For the last few months, GOP establishment politicians have attempted to sell an amnesty for illegal alien recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which would set them on track to gain U.S. citizenship.

As Breitbart News reported, if Republicans and Democrats signed off on an amnesty plan for DACA illegal aliens, it could trigger a chain migration to the U.S. where 9.9 million to 19 million foreign nationals enter the country over the next several decades.

Since DACA’s inception, more than 2,100 DACA recipients saw their protected status revoked for being involved in gang activity or suspected/convicted of a felony. Due to a loophole in the DACA program, more than 39,000 illegal aliens have been able to obtain Green Cards and more than 1,000 naturalized.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.