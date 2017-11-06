Driver Who Chased Down Texas Church Attacker: ‘I Had to Make Sure He Was Caught’

The driver who chased Texas church gunman said he never hesitated because he knew he “had to make sure [the attacker] was caught.”

That driver, Johnnie Langendorff, was in his truck outside the church after armed citizen Stephen Willeford shot the suspect church gunman Devin Kelley and forced him to flee the scene. Willeford then jumped in with Landgendorff and the two gave chase until Kelley wrecked and died.

According to authorities, Kelley opened fire on the congregation of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX, on Sunday, killing 26 and wounding at least 20 others.

Willeford told CNN that he was acting “quicker than he could think” and was committed to making sure Kelley did not escape the crime scene. He said, “I had to catch the guy.”

Langendorff and Willeford chased Kelley for 12 to 15 minutes at speeds of up to 95 mph. He said, “At one point, the gentleman riding with me said you may have to use your truck to get him off the road and there was no hesitation. It was do everything necessary to make sure this guy is stopped.”

When asked what was going through his head as he was in pursuit at 95 mph on country roads, Langendorff said, “No a lot. I like to drive and so, if I can get away with driving fast, you know.” He then reiterated, “I had to catch the guy.”

Langendorff talked to the San Antonio Express-News and said once Kelley crashed Willeford jumped out of the truck and “drew his rifle on [him].” He said Kelley “didn’t move after that.”

