Florida Health Officials Confirm First Case of Sexually-Transmitted Zika in Miami

Florida health officials have confirmed the first case of sexually-transmitted Zika virus in the Miami area.

The Florida Department of Health released a statement Friday stating that the individual in question contracted the virus from his or her sexual partner, who had traveled to several countries including Cuba, where people are likely to contract the Zika virus.

Both individuals, who live in Miami-Dade County, tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus.

Health officials say that people have not been able to transmit the virus in Florida but are warning residents to take precautions if they or their partners have traveled to an area where the virus is transmitted.

“If the department identifies an area where ongoing, active transmission of Zika is taking place, we will notify the public immediately,” the department said.

Florida has documented 205 cases of Zika for the year 2017. The first sexually-transmitted case of the Zika virus, in Florida of 2017, occurred in Pinellas County after a resident’s partner became infected with the virus.

The Zika virus caused mass panic last year in Florida, when state health officials reported 1,456 cases of the virus.