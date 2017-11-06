North Korea’s official newspaper Rodong Sinmun on Sunday cited Sen. Bob Corker to support its own attacks on President Trump, as he arrived in the region.

Corker (R-TN) has questioned Trump’s “stability” and “competence,” and has attacked Trump for criticizing North Korean President Kim Jong Un on Twitter.

advertisement

“The tweets that are sent out mocking a leader of another country raises tensions in the region,” Corker told CBS News’ Face the Nation on October 29.

Rodong Sinmun specifically cited Corker in its editorial, which said Trump “must hear such assertions,” according to the Korean Central News Agency.

KCNA summarized the editorial:

Dignitaries such as Corker, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the U.S. Senate, and former officials said that the president is uselessly escalating tension with the DPRK and he has to halt the reckless blackmail and take hands off the Korean affairs. Commenting on this, Rodong Sinmun Sunday ridicules that if Trump is not deaf, he must hear such assertions.

KNCA said the commentary went on to say:

Nobody can predict when Trump does a reckless act. The only and one way for checking his rash act is to tame him with absolute physical power. If the U.S. misjudges the DPRK’s toughest will and dares to act recklessly, the latter will be compelled to deal a resolute and merciless punishment upon the former with the mobilisation of all forces. The U.S. has no energy to prevent it. Then its regret is too late. We warn Trump’s coteries once again. If they want to get rid of ruin, do not make reckless remarks.

North Korea has stepped up its ballistic missile and nuclear weapon testing within the last year, after three decades of failed international attempts to stop the country’s rogue nuclear weapons program.

Trump has vowed not to let North Korea develop a nuclear weapon that can hit the U.S., but experts say that it is months away from happening.

Experts and some of his advisers have warned that Trump’s tweets and verbal attacks against North Korea could shut off diplomatic options, but there’s no indication that has happened.

The Trump administration is pursuing a strategy of “maximum pressure” — diplomatic pressure backed with economic sanctions and the threat of military force.

“The era of strategic patience is over,” Trump said in Japan on Monday.

Trump arrived in Japan on Monday for the first leg of his trip. His next stop is South Korea.