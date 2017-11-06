Secret Service Arrest Man Near White House Who Threatened to Kill ‘All White Police’

Secret Service arrested a man on Monday at the White House after he said he wanted to kill “all white police.”

Michael Arega was spotted outside the White House after Maryland Police sent them a warning to be on the lookout, according to ABC’s WJLA.

Arega, a man originally from Dallas, issued the threat on Facebook and was tipped off by his ex-wife about the behavior, according to USA Today.

He was found unarmed outside the White House but was arrested for making felony threats.

Since President Donald Trump’s election, several people have been arrested for making threats beside the White House, some of them even attempting to jump the fence.

On November 3, a man was charged with making felony threats after he claimed he had dropped explosives in the area.

In October, a man dressed like the Pokemon character Pikachu was arrested trying to jump a barrier outside the White House.

In March, a fence jumper was on the White House grounds for 17 minutes before he was spotted by the Secret Service.