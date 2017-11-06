Steve Bannon Calls Out George W. Bush’s Lack of Leadership on Immigration: ‘Brahmin Yankee from Yale,’ ‘Pretending He’s a Texan’

Former President George W. Bush is a “brahmin Yankee from Yale” who is “pretending he’s a Texan,” Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon told the American families of illegal alien crime victims.

During a speech at the Remembrance Project conference, an organization that represents the illegal alien crime victims’ families, Bannon blasted the Bush dynasty, calling out President George W. Bush specifically on his lack of leadership on the issue of illegal and legal immigration.

advertisement

“You want to know why I detest the elites of the Republican Party,” Bannon said. “Where were they? Where is Jeb Bush? Where were all these guys? Bush… Bush… Old man Bush – and the son today got a book out, you know. ‘The demise of the Republican Party, this Republican Party is falling apart. Donald Trump’s destroyed the Republican Party.’ You know why? Because finally folks like you have a say-so.”

On George W. Bush, Bannon said:

While’s he’s up in Kennebunkport or wherever they are. You know the other guy down there pretending he’s a Texan. You can’t take a brahmin Yankee from Yale and take him down to Texas to make a cowboy out of him. I don’t care how long you wear the boots, brother. You’re a Yankee brahmin, okay.

Bannon also slammed the employers of illegal aliens, the mainstream media, and the Democratic Party for not only turning a blind eye to illegal immigration but incentivizing more of it.

“Here’s the bottom line … here’s why it happened and here’s why it’s continuing to happen: People make money off it,” Bannon said. “They want the cheap labor, right. The Democratic Party wants the votes. Media’s prepared to look the other way. You know why? You guys don’t count. If you think you count, you’re kidding yourselves. You don’t count. You should count, that’s the way the country was founded.”

As Breitbart News recently reported, under President George W. Bush, more than 30,000 illegal aliens were allowed at one time to enter the United States following Hurricane Katrina in order to take American blue-collar jobs that would have otherwise gone to U.S. workers who had been devastated by the storm.

Additionally, former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge, appointed by Bush, routinely called for amnesty for illegal aliens and promoted open borders policies.