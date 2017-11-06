Trump on Virginia Gov. Race: ‘If You Vote Ed Gillespie’ the VA Economy ‘Will Come Roaring Back!’

President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday, “If you vote Ed Gillespie tomorrow” the Virginia economy “will come roaring back!”

The full Tweet read, “The state of Virginia economy, under Democrat rule, has been terrible. If you vote Ed Gillespie tomorrow, it will come roaring back!”

Ed Gillespie has promised to reinvigorate the economy with tax cuts and by eliminating onerous business regulations.

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie currently leads in the polls against his Democrat opponent Ralph Northam.

Ralph Northam made a number of blunders during the gubernatorial race, which includ flip-flopping in favor of banning sanctuary cities and coordinating with the Latino Victory Fund on an ad that featured an Ed Gillespie supporter attempting to run over minority children.

Democrats across the nation and in the state of Virginia are increasingly worried about Northam’s chances of winning the gubernatorial election.

A survey estimated that 62 percent of Americans believe that Confederate statues honoring leaders should remain intact.

Another poll from Monmouth University revealed that 41 percent of Virginians believe that Gillespie would do a better job handling the economy, compared to 29 percent who felt that only Northam was strong on creating jobs. Forty percent of Virginia residents believe that only Gillespie could handle crime, while only 24 percent believe that only Northam can deal with crime.

Virginia Republican Lt. gubernatorial candidate Jill Vogel said that Tuesday’s election will “define the future of Virginia for a generation.”

President Donald Trump tweeted previously that he believes that Ed Gillespie “will be a great governor of Virginia.”

Trump said, “Ed Gillespie will turn the really bad Virginia economy #’s around, and fast. Strong on crime, he might even save our great statues/heritage!”

President Trump added, “Ed Gillespie will be a great Governor of Virginia. His opponent doesn’t even show up to meetings/work, and will be VERY weak on crime!”

The Virginia gubernatorial election is on Tuesday, November 7.