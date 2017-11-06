Trump’s DHS Nominee: ‘Ready to Work with Congress’ on DACA Amnesty

President Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Kirstjen Nielsen, says she is “ready to work with Congress” on granting amnesty to nearly 800,000 illegal aliens in the United States.

In a pre-confirmation hearing questionnaire obtained by Politico, Nielsen said she “will stand ready” to work with Congress in giving permanent amnesty to the hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

advertisement

Nielsen wrote:

Congress has a clear constitutional policymaking authority to change immigration law in order to develop a permanent solution for those individuals that were [DACA] recipients. If confirmed, I will stand ready to work with Congress to provide any technical assistance needed towards a permanent, legal solution and towards enacting measures that enhance border security, interior enforcement, and our immigration system generally.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in September that the Trump administration would stick to their immigration promises and end DACA. But, since the announcement, GOP establishment lawmakers — along with Democrats, the open borders lobby, the cheap labor industry, and big business — have been pushing for a quick amnesty for the illegal aliens.

When asked if she would use information obtained by DHS through DACA recipients to enforcement deportation measures should the temporary amnesty program end, Nielsen answered vaguely. Nielsen wrote:

If confirmed, I will ensure that DHS continues to follow the law, including federal court decisions. As I understand it, since the beginning of the DACA program, information obtained from someone with deferred action has not been provided proactively except in specific circumstances such as when the individual poses a risk to national security or public safety. Should I be confirmed, I will quickly and more thoroughly assess this issue.

Since DACA’s inception, more than 2,100 DACA recipients saw their protected status revoked for being involved in gang activity or suspected/convicted of a felony. Due to a loophole in the DACA program, more than 39,000 illegal aliens have been able to obtain Green Cards and more than 1,000 naturalized.

As Breitbart News reported, Nielsen’s nomination to head DHS has been praised by the cheap foreign labor lobby, open borders advocates, and the Washington, D.C. national security establishment that allied itself with the failed “Never Trump” movement during the 2016 presidential election.