Bad Weather Forces Donald Trump to Abort Surprise Trip to DMZ Border in South Korea

President Donald Trump attempted to make a surprise trip to the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea but was forced to turn back due to bad weather.

“He’s actually pretty frustrated,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, referring to the president after the helicopters turned back as a result of extremely low visibility from fog and mist.

The trip began when Sanders summoned the press pool and showed them a piece of paper with the letters DMZ written on it and said, “This is where we are going.”

The trip was kept secret for security reasons, and in fact a senior administration official called the visit “cliche” in a press briefing the week prior, when repeatedly pressed by reporters whether Trump would visit.

Sanders said that Trump wanted to go, but that the weather made it difficult.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in was expected to join Trump at the DMZ, the first time presidents from both the United States and South Korea visited the area together.

“The effort shows the strong and importance of the alliance between the two countries,” Sanders said.