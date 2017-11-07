President Trump Shuts Down Reporter’s Gun Control Stump Speech in South Korea

President Trump shut down a reporter’s gun control stump speech in South Korea on Tuesday.

He did so when NBC News’ Ali Vitali asked if he would support more gun control for would-be gun purchasers. She said, “You’ve talked about wanting to put extreme vetting on people trying to come into the United States, but I wondered if you’d consider extreme vetting for people trying to buy a gun?”

Trump responded by questioning the appropriateness of the question, given that it was being asked just two days after the heinous Texas attack as well as the fact that it was being asked during a press conference in South Korea. He then quickly dismissed calls for more gun control and went on to praise Americans’ ability to use guns to stop attacks like the one in Texas. In so doing, Trump stressed that gun control carries with it the threat of making it difficult for law-abiding citizens to get the guns they need to defend themselves and others.

He said, “[With more gun control] you might not have had that very brave person who happened to have a gun or a rifle in his truck, go out and shoot [the attacker], and hit him, neutralize him.”

NBC News' @alivitali asks President Trump: "Would you consider extreme vetting on people trying to buy a gun?" pic.twitter.com/9OFwa5eWKv — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 7, 2017

Similar sentiment was expressed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) on November 6. During an interview by Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, Paxton said, “What ultimately may have saved some lives is … people that were outside the church that actually had guns that may have slowed this guy down and actually pursued him. So I would rather arm law-abiding citizens and make sure that they can prevent this from happening as opposed to trying to pass laws that would prevent law-abiding citizens from having guns.”

TX AG: I would rather arm law-abiding citizens… as opposed to trying to pass laws that would prevent law-abiding citizens from having guns pic.twitter.com/9Bdpr05rpZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 6, 2017

