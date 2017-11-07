Steve Bannon Accepts House GOP’s Cease-Fire in GOP Civil War

Deirdre Shesgreen reports in USA Today:

With the 2018 elections looming, House Republican campaign operatives have negotiated a cease-fire of sorts with Steve Bannon and his anti-establishment allies — even as Bannon wages war on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Senate GOP incumbents.

The peace talks were led by Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, and John Rogers, the NRCC’s executive director — both of whom are charged with protecting the House Republican majority in the 2018 midterm elections.

Stivers and Rogers met with Bannon last week to gauge where House incumbents stood in the brewing GOP civil war, which has pit Bannon against McConnell.

“It was very apparent from the start that Congressman Stivers wanted to find ways to work with Steve,” said Andrew Surabian, a top Bannon ally. “And it didn’t take long for Steve make it known that he was not at war with the NRCC or Congressman Stivers.”