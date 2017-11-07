Ben Kamisar reports at The Hill:

[RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel] briefly addressed the mix of paid staff and volunteers at the party’s local field office before heading out to knock on doors. During her brief remarks, she touted Republican candidate Ed Gillespie, a former chairman of the RNC himself, while knocking Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam for his recent comments on sanctuary cities, which have frustrated some of his liberal supporters.

“Talk about Ed Gillespie and what he stands for and what he’s going to do for the Commonwealth of Virginia. He’s talking about cutting taxes, he’s talking about bringing jobs, he’s talking about making a better life for everyone here in the commonwealth,” she told supporters.

“And we know what Ralph Northam stands for — I don’t think he even knows what he stands for. After this election, I’d like to send him away so he can figure out where he stands on certain issues that he still hasn’t been able to figure out during this campaign.”