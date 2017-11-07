Trump’s DHS Nominee Authored Pro-Mass Migration Report with Multinational Corporations, World Banks

President Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) once authored a pro-mass migration report with a committee stacked with executives from multinational corporations and world banks under the direction of the World Economic Forum.

Kirstjen Nielsen, who will soon go before a Homeland Security congressional committee, chaired the “Global Agenda Council on Risk & Resilience” in 2016, as Breitbart News reported, alongside globalist executives who represent multinational corporations and banks that have a history of promoting mass immigration.

Nielsen’s committee’s report insisted that Europe had no choice but to accept a huge wave of unskilled migrants from poor, conflict-wracked countries at the peak of the migrant crisis, which is still taking place.

“The key policy issue confronting Europe is not whether to accept forced migrants but rather how to turn the associated challenges into opportunities,” the report stated.

“Reframing the discourse surrounding refugees from one of risk to one that recognizes the substantial social and economic contribution they can make to their host societies is increasingly important in light of the current largescale influx of migrants into Europe,” the report urged.

Deutsche Bank

On the committee was a representative for Deutsche Bank, which has led a campaign against populist-economic nationalist insurgencies across Europe. For instance, following Britain’s historic vote to leave the European Union (EU), Deutsche Bank executives claimed that any reductions to mass immigration to Britain would be detrimental to the British economy.

The Deutsche Bank executives wrote in a report:

“The familiar Brexit narrative is that a fall in migration should lead to higher wages as companies are forced to pay-up for domestic workers. The corollary to this is that the increase in net migration over the last two decades has suppressed earnings growth, at least for low skilled industries. “While attractive for its simplicity, this narrative ignores some important considerations. The first is the link between productivity and wages. Wages cannot be raised sustainably above productivity without higher inflation. Otherwise, the labour costs of businesses will rise at the expense of profits.”

But, while calling for continued mass low-skilled migration to Britain, Deutsche Bank executives have also admitted that a “big number” of jobs at the multinational bank would be cut and replaced by automation, as Breitbart News reported.

“In our banks, we have people behaving like robots doing mechanical things, tomorrow we’re going to have robots behaving like people,” Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan said.

Despite Deutsche Bank’s pro-mass migration campaign, where they claimed migrants would better the German economy, a report by Breitbart London last year revealed how the majority of migrants are unemployable.

Microsoft Corporation

An executive for the Microsoft Corporation also served on Nielsen’s pro-mass migration committee to help author the World Economic Forum report.

Microsoft, more so than any other corporation or bank represented on Nielsen’s committee, has been heavily involved in promoting mass immigration and amnesty for illegal aliens in the United States, as it would continue to turn profits for the corporation while driving Americans’ wages down.

In Microsoft’s latest attempts to push open borders policies in the Trump administration, the corporation revealed that it currently employs at least 27 illegal aliens who are shielded from deportation by the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

When Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Trump administration would be ending DACA, Microsoft executives immediately joined with open borders organizations and the big business lobby to demand an amnesty for the nearly 800,000 illegal aliens shielded under DACA.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced it would be laying off up to 3,000 American employees, but has continued importing foreign workers on the H-1B visa to take U.S. jobs, as Breitbart News reported.

Microsoft is also one of the top recruiters of some 330,000 foreign nationals who get to remain in the U.S. after graduating from college through the OPT program, taking coveted jobs from American graduates.

Despite layoffs, Microsoft has continued lobbying not just for more foreign guest workers to hire, which are often much cheaper than if the company were to hire Americans, but they have most recently begun lobbying for amnesty through the term “comprehensive immigration reform.”

As Breitbart News reported, in the first quarter of 2017 during Trump’s presidency, Microsoft lobbied more for immigration and the H-1B visas than any other tech company. In Microsoft’s five out of eight lobbying reports, it referred to “high-skilled immigration,” which is synonymous with the H-1B visa, as well as amnesty, which would drastically depreciate U.S. wages.

Microsoft is generally the biggest pusher for more H-1B foreign workers and amnesty for illegal aliens, lobbying for those issues in 340 lobbying reports since 2008, when former President Obama first took office.

Citigroup

Nielsen’s pro-mass migration committee included a representative for Citigroup, one of the largest multinational banks in the world. Not only does Citigroup have a record of pushing mass immigration to the U.S., but the world bank has openly opposed Trump’s pro-American immigration agenda.

In 2013, when a group of Republican and Democrat senators were pushing what is now known as the “Gang of Eight” amnesty for the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens in the U.S., Citigroup was funding the effort.

POLITICO reported a year after the Gang of Eight amnesty failed:

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, billionaire Michael Bloomberg and Citigroup exec Carlos Gutierrez gave immigration reform firepower last year when they lent their money or names to the cause.

In December 2016, just after Trump’s historic victory, Citigroup spent $100,000 to help oppose the pro-American immigration agenda that bank executives feared would come to fruition under the new administration.

When Breitbart News asked Citigroup to explain its opposition to Trump’s immigration agenda, a spokesperson witht the bank declined to comment.

Following Trump’s inauguration, when the president instituted a refugee ban from a slew of terrorist-sanctioned nations in the Middle East, Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat wrote a letter to the banks employees opposing the executive order, despite the risk some foreign nationals who entered the U.S. as refugees have caused for American communities.

The letter reads:

“Since the weekend, we have been reviewing the executive order on immigration, as well as statements by administration officials, to assess its impact. As a U.S. company and the world’s most global financial institution, we are concerned about the message the executive order sends, as well as the impact immigration policies could have on our ability to serve our clients and contribute to growth. We have been advising colleagues who could be affected and will continue to support them and their families. “We are proud of Citi’s diversity and the fact that we hail from over 100 countries. We encourage the leaders of the United States to find the right balance between protecting the country and its longstanding role as an open and welcoming society.”