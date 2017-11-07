Virginia Votes on Tuesday as Ed Gillespie Gains Last-Minute Momentum over Ralph Northam

Virginia votes on Tuesday as Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie gains last-minute momentum over his Democrat opponent Ralph Northam.

The Republican Lt. Governor candidate told Breitbart News that Tuesday’s Virginia election “will define the future of Virginia for a generation.”

Recent polls reveal that Ed Gillespie leads over Ralph Northam. Gillespie rose in the polls by mounting a populist campaign to attract President Donald Trump’s nationalist-populist base. He campaigned on combatting MS-13, banning sanctuary cities, and pledging to protect Virginia’s historical figures and monuments.

Former White House chief strategist and Breitbart News executive chairman Steven K. Bannon declared that the Trump nationalist-populist base will elect Ed Gillespie for governor on Tuesday.

“If Gillespie … a Bush guy … wins, and I do believe that Gillespie’s going to pull this thing out,” Bannon charged, “it will be because of the underlying message of Corey Stewart and what he believes in, and the Trump voters in Virginia who are gonna turn out!”

Meanwhile, Northam initially led in the polls, but the Democratic candidate saw his polling implode after numerous scandals tanked his favorability in the Virginia Commonwealth. The Latino Victory Fund ran an ad that featured an Ed Gillespie supporter attempting to run down minority children.

Rather than disavow the “sickening” ad, the Northam campaign praised the ad, saying, “Independent groups are denouncing Ed Gillespie because he has run the most divisive, fear-mongering campaign in modern history. It is not shocking that communities of color are scared of what his Trump-like policy positions mean for them.” Campaign finance reports revealed that Latino Victory Fund then coordinated with the Northam campaign.

The Northam campaign previously opposed banning sanctuary cities, although Northam recently flip-flopped in favor of banning them, which drew the ire of progressive groups. Democracy for American denounced Northam for his about-face on sanctuary cities.

Former Virginia Democratic Governor Doug Wilder refused to endorse Ralph Northam and blamed Northam for the faux pas that excluded black Democratic Lt. gubernatorial candidate from Northam’s campaign fliers.

Republican Lt. gubernatorial candidate Jill Vogel told Breitbart News Saturday that Tuesday’s Virgina election “will define the future of Virginia for a generation.”

President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday, “Ralph Northam will allow crime to be rampant in Virginia. He’s weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS, Anti-Second Amendment.”

Trump added, “and has been horrible on Virginia economy. Vote @EdWGillespie today!”

Ralph Northam will allow crime to be rampant in Virginia. He’s weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS, Anti-Second Amendment…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

President Trump continued, “.@EdWGillespie will totally turn around the high crime and poor economic performance of VA. MS-13 and crime will be gone. Vote today, ASAP!”