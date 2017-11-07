WSJ: China Works on Trump Through Jared Kushner and Ivanka

America’s Asian allies are nervous that President Donald Trump could strike some kind of bargain with China that will strengthen China’s power in the region, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to Andrew Browne, China sees Trump’s upcoming visit as an opportunity for deal-making. While China is unlikely to give up its mercantalist trade policies or do anything that would lead to the collapse of the North Korean regime, it may make some minor concessions in pursuit of control of territory in the South China Sea and East China Sea, Browne writes.

advertisement

And how is China hoping to manipulate Trump into striking a more-or-less one-sided bargain? By using his family to influence him, as they have been doing ever since election day.