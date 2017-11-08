Since losing the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton’s blame list for the loss has continued to grow and, to date, includes at least 27 sources responsible for her defeat.

And as President Donald Trump pointed out in a tweet in September, that long list doesn’t routinely include Clinton, herself.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!” Trump tweeted.

Here is a list of the 26 people, groups, ideologies – and even those who thought she would win – that Clinton blames for her failure to be elected president one year ago. The list was compiled by media outlets, including the UK Daily Mail, the BBC, the Daily Wire and Breitbart News.

James Comey

Clinton told the Today show on September 13 — her first interview since losing to Trump:

“I was just dumbfounded,” Clinton said. “I thought, what is he doing? The investigation is closed. I knew there was no new information. And then it became clear. This was not necessary.”

“Absent that, I believe, and I think the evidence shows, I would have won,” Clinton said.

The FBI

“The FBI wasn’t the Federal Bureau of Ifs or Innuendoes,” Clinton wrote in her book What Happened. “Its job was to find out the facts.”

Vladimir Putin

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Putin wanted me to lose and wanted Trump to win,’ Clinton told USA Today.

In December, the New York Times obtained audio that revealed Clinton said to donors: “Putin publicly blamed me for the outpouring of outrage by his own people, and that is the direct line between what he said back then and what he did in this election.”

The Russians

Clinton has publicly blamed the Russians on numerous occasions, including the Codecon convention in May when she said that “1,000 Russian agents” had filled Facebook with “fake news.”

Clinton told NPR, “My path toward November was being disrupted with Russians.”

WikiLeaks

Clinton told NPR in September: “Unfortunately, the Comey letter, aided to great measure by the Russian WikiLeaks, raised all those doubts again.”

And in her book What Happened Clinton said of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange:

“In my view, Assange is a hypocrite who deserves to be held accountable for his actions.”

Low information voters

“You put yourself in the position of a low information voter, and all of a sudden your Facebook feed, your Twitter account is saying, ‘Oh my gosh, Hillary Clinton is running a child trafficking operation in Washington with John Podesta,’” Clinton told the Codecon convention in May.

The Electoral College

“We have an electoral college problem,” Clinton told Vox, adding that she has called for its abolishment since 2000.

Breitbart News and other conservative media

Clinton said that her campaign was hampered by the “dedicated propaganda channels” on the right.

“That’s what I call Fox News,” Clinton said. “It has outlets like Breitbart and crazy Infowars and things like that.”

“They have a mission,” Clinton said. “They use the rights given to them under the First Amendment to advocate a set of policies that are in their interests, their commercial, corporate, religious interests.”

Steve Bannon

Clinton claims donors convinced Trump to hire Bannon, who was chief strategist for President Donald Trump and is executive chairman of Breitbart News.

“We will marry that with the RNC on two conditions: You pick Steve Bannon, and you pick Kellyanne Conway,” said Clinton, who also targets Bannon in an “alt-right” campaign speech.

“‘And then we’re in.’ Trump says, ‘Fine, who cares,’ right? So Bannon, who’d been running the Breitbart operation, supplying a lot of the untrue, false stories … they married content with delivery and data.”

Anti-American Forces

“I think it’s important that we learn the real lessons from this last campaign because the forces that we are up against are not just interested in influencing our elections and our politics, they’re going after our economy, and they’re going after our unity as a nation,” Clinton told Codecon in May.

Everyone who predicted she would win

“I was the victim of a very broad assumption that I was going to win,’ Clinton told the Codecon convention.

Polls

“I think polling is going to have to undergo some revisions in how they actually measure people,’ Clinton told the Codecon convention.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein

“In each state, there were more than enough Stein voters to swing the result, just like Ralph Nader did in Florida and New Hampshire in 2000,” Clinton wrote in her book What Happened.

“The best assessments as of right now are that the polling was not that inaccurate, but it was predominantly national polling and I won nationally,” Clinton said.

President Barack Obama

“No non-incumbent Democrat had run successfully to succeed another two-termer since Vice President Martin Van Buren won in 1836,” Clinton wrote in her book What Happened.

White Women

“I believe absent Comey, I might’ve picked up one or two points among white women,” Clinton told Vox.

The New York Times

Clinton singled out managing editor Dean Baquet for the media outlet’s coverage of her email scandal.

“They covered it like it was Pearl Harbor,” Clinton said.

Bernie Sanders

“His attacks caused lasting damage, making it harder to unify progressives in the general election and paving the way for Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ campaign,” Clinton wrote in her book What Happened.

“I don’t know if that bothered Bernie or not,” Clinton said.

Bernie Sanders supporters

“Some of his supporters, the so-called Bernie Bros, took to harassing my supporters online. It got ugly and more than a little sexist,” Clinton wrote in her book What Happened.

Brexit leader Nigel Farage

“You had Farage campaigning for Trump,” Clinton said and added that Farage’s argument for the UK leaving the European Union was a “big lie.”

“The big lie is a very potent tool,” Clinton said.

Misogyny or Sexism

CNN’s Christine Amanpour at the Women for Women International event in New York in May asked Clinton if misogyny was to blame, and she said, “Yes, I do think it played a role.”

“I never said I was a perfect candidate, and I certainly have never said I ran perfect campaigns, but I don’t know who is or did,” Clinton said. “And at some point it sort of bleeds into misogyny.”

Facebook

“If you look at Facebook the vast majority of the news items posted were fake,” Clinton told the Codecon conference.

Campaign Finance

“You had Citizens United come to its full fruition,” Clinton told Codecon in May.

“So unaccountable money flowing in against me, against other Democrats, in a way that we hadn’t seen and then attached to this weaponized information war.”

The Media

“American journalists who eagerly and uncritically repeated whatever WikiLeaks dished out during the campaign could learn from the responsible way the French press handled the hack of Macron,” Clinton wrote in her book What Happened.

Women who didn’t vote

Clinton then recounts a moment when a mother dragged her daughter by the arm to apologize for not voting.

“I wanted to stare right in her eyes and say, ‘You didn’t vote? How could you not vote?! You abdicated your responsibility as a citizen at the worst possible time! And now you want me to make you feel better?’” Clinton wrote in her book What Happens.

“I couldn’t help but ask where those feelings of solidarity, outrage, and passion had been during the election,” Clinton wrote in her book about the protest march against President Trump that took place after his election.

White Voters

“White voters have been fleeing the Democratic party ever since Lyndon Johnson predicted they would,” Clinton told Vox.

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

“Mitch McConnell, in what I think of as a not only unpatriotic but despicable act of partisan politics, made it clear that if the Obama Administration spoke publicly about what they knew [on Russia], he would accuse them of partisan politics, of trying to tip the balance toward me,” Clinton told the New Yorker.

Men

Clinton told Vox that because of the Comey letter, men convinced their partners not to vote for her.

‘”You know, all of a sudden, the husband turns to the wife, ‘Pshh, I told you she’s going to be in jail. You don’t want to waste your vote,’” she said. “You know, the boyfriend turns to the girlfriend and says, ‘She’s going to get locked up. Don’t you hear? She’s going to get locked up.’”