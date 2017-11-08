Pictures: In China, Donald Trump and Melania Trump Visit the Forbidden City

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the Forbidden City as part of his visit to China.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP)
advertisement
They arrived in China on Wednesday afternoon after their Air Force One flight from South Korea and immediately traveled to the Forbidden City where they met Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan.
President Donald Trump, second left, first lady Melania Trump, left, Chinese President Xi Jinping, second right, and his wife Peng Liyuan, right, stand together as they tour the Forbidden City, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The leaders toured the historical site and spent some time viewing a performance from the Chinese Opera.
President Donald Trump, right, meets opera performers, accompanied by Chinese President Xi Jinping, as they tour opera performance at the Forbidden City, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Beijing, China.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
They also toured the Conservation Scientific Laboratory, where workers painstakingly restore ancient artifacts.
Later the two leaders and their wives had dinner before ending for the evening. More formal talks with President Xi will take place on Thursday.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.