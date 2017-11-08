Donald Trump Doesn’t Bow to Japanese Emperor In Contrast with Barack Obama

President Donald Trump visited Japanese Emperor Akihito, but did not bow after greeting him at his palace.
That was a contrast to former President Barack Obama’s visit, when he drew criticism for a “deep bow” to the foreign dignitary.
Greeting the Japanese Emperor #MAGA pic.twitter.com/WrbSOsV7cH
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 7, 2017
Trump shook the hand of the Emperor and nodded his head slightly to signal respect.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.