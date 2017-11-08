Donald Trump Doesn’t Bow to Japanese Emperor In Contrast with Barack Obama

(AP Photos)

by Charlie Spiering8 Nov 20170

President Donald Trump visited Japanese Emperor Akihito, but did not bow after greeting him at his palace.

That was a contrast to former President Barack Obama’s visit, when he drew criticism for a “deep bow” to the foreign dignitary.

Trump shook the hand of the Emperor and nodded his head slightly to signal respect.

 

 


