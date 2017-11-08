Donald Trump’s DHS Nominee: Americans ‘Owe’ Amnesty to DACA Illegals

President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security says “we owe” amnesty to the nearly 700,000 illegal aliens who are shielded from deportation under the expiring DACA amnesty.

In her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Kirstjen Nielsen confirmed her pro-amnesty, mass immigration views by saying that it is the United States’ responsibility to legalize illegal aliens shielded under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“I believe that we must and we owe it to them to find a permanent solution,” she said of passing a DACA amnesty that could potentially lead to a chain migration of 9.9 million to 19 million foreign nationals pouring into the U.S. legally. “It’s no way to expect anyone to live a month or two months at a time,” said Nielsen, even though the DACA work-permits each last for two years.

Nielsen did not cite any conditions, offsets or safeguards when announcing her support for amnesty. She did not even mention the President’s immigration principles, announced October 8.

As Breitbart News reported, Nielsen previously noted that should she be confirmed to lead DHS, she would be “ready to work” with lawmakers in passing an amnesty for DACA illegal aliens.

“Congress has a clear constitutional policymaking authority to change immigration law in order to develop a permanent solution for those individuals that were [DACA] recipients,” Nielsen wrote in a pre-hearing document. “If confirmed, I will stand ready to work with Congress to provide any technical assistance needed towards a permanent, legal solution and towards enacting measures that enhance border security, interior enforcement, and our immigration system generally.”

As Breitbart News reported, Nielsen’s nomination to head DHS has been praised by the cheap foreign labor lobby, open borders advocates, and the Washington, D.C. national security establishment – which allied itself with the failed “Never Trump” movement during the 2016 presidential election.

Likewise, Nielsen chaired a committee at the World Economic Forum that promoted mass immigration to Europe and the U.S., claiming Western nations did not have a choice and needed to accept millions of migrants. That report, as Breitbart News reported, was co-authored by executives from multinational corporations and world banks.