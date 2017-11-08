Illegal Alien in Omaha Charged with Four Counts of Sexually Assaulting Children

An illegal alien in Nebraska has been charged with four counts of sexually molesting a child and is set for deportation, according to reports.

Omaha resident Victor Garcia-Fuentes is charged with molesting several children, but prosecutors also say he tried to intimidate witnesses and victims after he was deposited in the Douglas County Jail, according to NBC Channel 6.

Douglas County attorney Don Kleine told the media that three of the four charges are of illicit contact, and one is an allegation that he penetrated a child. “So these are very serious charges,” Kleine said.

The victims ranged between ages 5 to 12 and were reportedly abused over a span of several years, according to court documents.

Prosecutors also allege that the suspect attempted to reach out from prison to talk to the victims to get them to recant their claims. Garcia-Fuentes was already in jail on immigration violations when the victims came forward, and prosecutors charged him with the molestation.

Police say they have jailhouse recordings showing that he tried to reach out to the victims from behind bars.

“There’s always concerns with victims, the victims’ families, and law enforcement that somebody might try to intimidate victims, intimidate witnesses to try to not have them testify,” Kleine said.

Garcia-Fuentes will next appear in court on November 27 and, if convicted of molestation, will serve his sentence in a state prison before being deported on the immigration charges.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.